A clean slate? Sister Wives star Kody Brown might consider starting new relationships as his old ones deteriorate, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“He is not happy with the other wives threatening to leave,” the insider says. “He’s considering starting fresh with new wives.”

Christine Brown left Kody, 53, in November after more than 20 years with the salesman. Christine, 49, shares children Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, with her ex.

Janelle Brown revealed in a January episode of Sister Wives that she was considering following Christine’s lead.

“I’ve had to really think. My children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay. It was a wonderful way to raise children,” the 52-year-old told the cameras during season 16, which is currently airing on TLC. “With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it’s easy to walk away.”

The insider previously told Us that Janelle “meant it” when she told the cameras she was ready for a split. That outlook makes Kody think that he’s better off finding love with new women.

“He wants to be with women who can accept the fact that he’s most committed to Robyn and devoting his time to her,” the insider added.

Robyn Brown, 43, is the newest partner in the Sister Wives cast, having married the Wyoming native in a spiritual ceremony in 2010 followed by a legal wedding in 2015. Kody divorced Meri Brown, his wife since 1990, in order to wed Robyn and make it easier to adopt her three children from a prior relationship, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna.

Kody previously told Us exclusively that it’s up to the women to leave him. He explained in March 2021 that he wouldn’t initiate a split with any of his partners.

“In plural marriage, I don’t feel like I’ve got the right to say, ‘This is over, this is ending,’” the reality star explained at the time. “I have dominion over my own body and where I’m at, but I’m not in place where, like, I can say, ‘Hey, I’m divorcing you.’ I can’t do that. However, any one of them, I feel like, can.”

He added that he has told all of his wives “they can leave” at their discretion.

The father of 18 made it clear that he didn’t choose to end his relationship with Christine in his statement after their November split.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Sister Wives season 16 airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.