Following Christine’s lead? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown might be next to leave Kody Brown after he and Christine Brown split last year, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Janelle meant it when [she] said she would leave Kody,” the insider tells Us. “It’s going to happen.”

The 52-year-old reality star previously opened up about feeling her relationship with Kody, also 52, could be coming to an end during the Sunday, January 16, episode of TLC’s Sister Wives.

“I’ve had to really think. My children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay. It was a wonderful way to raise children,” she told the cameras. “With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it’s easy to walk away.”

Kody exchanged vows with Janelle in 1993. His other wives include Meri Brown, whom he wed in 1990, and Robyn Brown, who he married in 2010. Because polygamy is illegal in the United States, only his union with Robyn, 43, is recognized by law.

The source tells Us that Janelle has observed the positive impact breaking up had on Christine, 49, who married Kody in 1994.

“She sees how happy Christine is now that she’s ‘free’ from Kody and is strongly considering separating from him too,” the insider added. “Christine and Janelle are very close and they have conversations about it.”

The estranged couple confirmed their split in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The salesman added in his own statement: “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

After their split, another source told Us that Kody was concerned about the others following Christine. “If anything, it sort of inspired the others in one way or another to reevaluate their position,” the insider revealed at the time. “[Janelle’s] really close to Christine, so she’s in constant communication with her. … [Kody’s] trembling and worried that Meri or Janelle are going to leave him.”

Kody is the father of 18 children. Christine is mother to six: Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. Janelle, meanwhile, shares Logan, 27, Maddie, 26, Gabriel, 20, and Savanah, 16, with the Wyoming native.