Meri Brown and Kody Brown haven’t been on the same page for quite some time, but could an official split be coming?

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, January 9, episode of Sister Wives, Meri, 50, and Robyn Brown open up to each other about their relationships with Kody, 52, and how different they are.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Kody is spending most of his time with Robyn, 43, and she’s not thrilled with it. “I did not sign up to be in this family to only have Kody in my life,” she tells Meri before getting choked up. “As much as I love Kody and it is great to have him around, it is stressing me out. I’m worried about the kids that aren’t seeing their dad, and I’m worried about the wives that aren’t seeing Kody.”

Meri, meanwhile, is caught off guard because she has such a different relationship with Kody.

“At least you’re part of the Brown family. Do you know how hard it feels to be … I am an outsider, Robyn,” she explains.

In her confessional, Meri continues, “No I don’t feel like I am part of the Brown family. It’s this weird thing. Am I sister wife when I don’t have a husband? And I have a husband, technically, but do I? … It’s weird.”

Meri was legally married to Kody from 1990 to 2014. While the two, who share 26-year-old daughter Mariah, remain in a spiritual union, they legally divorced in 2014 so that he could adopt Robyn’s three children from a previous relationship. (Kody and Robyn went on to welcome son Solomon and daughter Ariella in October 2011 and January 2016, respectively.)

In February 2021, the family patriarch admitted to Us that he and Meri had been in “a very dark place for a very long time.” However, they have stayed together, but are admittedly now just friends.

When Robyn tells Meri that she’s hopeful Kody and Meri can get back on the same page, Meri responds, “He told me that we can be friends, and that’s all.” Robyn, still optimistic, replies, “But that’s a door open.”

Robyn, who was the first new wife to enter the family in 2016, explains her feelings on the pair further in her confessional. “She’s mourning the relationship that she had, the relationship lost, the marriage that she’s lost, and I understand that. I validate it,” she explains. “It’s sad, but I don’t know that its ever going to be what it was, but it could be something new.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.