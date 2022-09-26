The truth is setting in. Kody Brown started to see Christine Brown as her own person as their split became more final on the latest episode of Sister Wives.

During the Sunday, September 25, episode of the TLC series, Christine, 50, revealed that it was her and Kody’s anniversary. The duo, who split in November 2021, would have been celebrating 27 years together when they filmed the episode.

“For my anniversary I’m not going to pretend,” Christine told the cameras, explaining that she was in Utah to prepare for their daughter Mykelti’s home birth. (Mykelti, 26, welcomed daughter Avalon in April 2021.)

Kody, meanwhile, was a little taken aback that Christine didn’t want to post something online to mark their anniversary.

“It’s the first time [that] I’ve actually been able to go, ‘Wow, she’s serious about this,’” the Wyoming native, 53, said during the episode. “I think I want to keep testing it though.”

Christine, however, confessed that she doesn’t wear her wedding band, calling it a “noose” after their split. The twosome, who spiritually wed in 1994, share six children: son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

Kody and Christine continued to butt heads throughout the episode, particularly when they chatted via Zoom with the rest of the sister wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.

“We’re having this meeting, but it seems like she’s actually trying to run our meeting,” Kody said of Christine as the group tried to discuss the new COVID rules. “She’s trying to take charge of it.”

The patriarch added: “She’s getting kind of independent woman now. There’s literally an attitude of I don’t need you guys anymore.”

Kody married Meri, 51, in 1990 and three years later entered into a spiritual union with Janelle, 53. After Christine became part of the family in 1994, 16 years later, Robyn, 43, rounded out the group. In 2014, the family faced another shift when Kody divorced Meri in order to legally wed Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous marriage.

Despite all of their recent ups and downs, Christine and Kody were both excited to welcomed Mykelti’s first child, Avalon, into their plural family. Robyn, who shares two children with Kody, was also part of the birthing process via video.

“Mykelti’s my baby. I know that she’s Christine’s baby first, but it’s hard to see your baby in pain,” Robyn said of the home birth process. “Even though she’s not my biological kid, she’s mine. That’s a blessing that I get because of plural marriage. I love that.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

