A change is coming! The Brown family geared up for a major shift in their dynamic in the newest episode of Sister Wives as Christine Brown prepared to move away for good.

“I think we both just need to be free of each other,” Christine, 50, told husband Kody Brown on the Sunday, September 18, episode of the TLC series. “It was bad before COVID. It’s been 10, 12 years of bad.”

Kody, for his part, finally seemed to grasp just how serious Christine had become about leaving him and relocating to Utah.

“Since [that talk], I’ve been going through the drama in my head. The things done wrong,” the 53-year-old reality star explained in a confessional. “What could have been? The blame. The refusal for wanting to take any accountability for what happened.”

Christine announced in November 2021 that she and Kody had separated after 25 years together. The Utah native, who spiritually wed the patriarch in 1994, shares six children with Kody: son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

During Sunday’s episode, Christine got real about why she was ready to move forward without her longtime partner.

“Maybe it’s OK for me to move on,” the mother of six told Kody as the chatted about her future outside of their plural family. “I never thought that I would be in a situation like this. I thought we’d be together forever.”

Christine confessed: “Now I look back and wish that I would have left in Vegas and never come here.”

Kody, meanwhile, admitted that he reacted wrong when Christine first told him that she needed to be “free” after years of unhappiness.

“I want to apologize for getting so angry,” he said, adding, “I need to get to a place where I can rejoice about your happiness and your freedom.”

Robyn Brown, for her part, pointed out during the episode that Kody was “not himself” amid all of the drama with Christine. “I miss my husband. Anytime I try and talk to him I get the anger thrown at me,” she claimed. “I have tried to speak with the sister wives, I’ve tried to talk to Kody but, you know, nobody’s willing. I’m starting to feel really helpless.”

Christine, meanwhile, appeared to finally be on the same page with Kody as she prepared to leave Arizona. While she was confident about moving back to her home state with their youngest daughter, Truely, Christine was hesitant about having to tell Robyn, 43, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown.

“No one knows that I’m actually leaving,” Christine told the cameras, noting that she was aware that her departure would ruffle feathers. “I don’t want to burn bridges at the end of this.”

She concluded: “I can’t be their sister wife anymore. I can be their friend.”

Kody married Meri, 51, in 1990 and three years later he spiritually wed Janelle, 53. Robyn joined the family in 2010 and in 2014 Kody divorced Meri to legally wed Robyn and adopt her three children from a past marriage.

Sister Wives airs on TLC at 10 p.m. ET.

