Standing his ground! In the first look at Sister Wives’ season 17 premiere, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown get into a heated argument over Christine Brown kicking him out pre-split.

“I don’t understand anything,” the 53-year-old reality star tells his fourth wife, 43, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

During the episode, which airs in full on Sunday, September 11, Kody reveals that Christine, 50, has put all of his things in boxes and told him to move out. The patriarch — who split from Christine in November 2021 after 25 years together — confesses to Robyn in the clip that he doesn’t know what happened.

Robyn tries to explain that the Wyoming native needs to put in more effort with Christine and stay on the couch as they work things out. (He and Christine share six children: son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.)

“Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn says during a confessional interview. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around. He should be there, present.”

Kody, however, doesn’t see why he is seemingly being punished amid his drama with Christine.

“I don’t want to be sexist here, but why does a guy have to sleep on the couch? It’s his room too,” the Brown family leader explains to the cameras. “What’s the point of staying the night there? It’s the walk of shame. I’m not going to do it.”

Robyn — who shares two children with her spouse and has three kids from a prior marriage — appears to be on team Christine when it comes to the issue of fighting for their relationship.

“I feel like there’s an unfairness in plural marriage,” Robyn admits in the video. “He’s going to somebody else’s house. She doesn’t have somebody else.”

While the mother of five insists during the teaser that Kody should “plan on staying there” with Christine amid their strained dynamic, he has a hard time agreeing to the couch arraignment.

“I hate the idea, because first of all, it gives Christine power over where I sleep,” he says during a confessional.

Kody claims that he’s “done this” before, alleging that both his second wife, Janelle Brown, and Robyn have “tried kicking me out” in the past. He noted that his first wife, Meri Brown, did it “all the time” and all it means to him is that they are trying to win some battle.

“That’s a game. I don’t want to play that game,” he explains in the video. “I’m not going to play that game.”

The TLC personality married Meri, 51, in 1990, and later welcomed Leon, 27. He spiritually wed Janelle, 53, in 1993, and the couple have since become parents to sons Logan, 28, Hunter, 25, Robert Garrison, 23, and Gabriel, 21, and daughters Maddie, 26, and Savannah, 17. Kody then spiritually tied the knot with Christine in 1994 before they had their six children.

In 2010, Robyn joined the family and four years later Kody divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her kids David, 22, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 17. The twosome then welcomed two of their own children: Solomon, 10, and Ariella, 6.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC Sunday, September 11, at 10 p.m. ET.