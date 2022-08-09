No turning back! Christine Brown gifted her Coyote Pass land back to Kody Brown and Robyn Brown following their split, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 50-year-old reality star sold her portion of the Flagstaff, Arizona, property back to the 53-year-old family patriarch and his 43-year-old fourth wife for $10, according to property records obtained by Us.

“For the consideration of Ten Dollars, and other valuable consideration, I or we, Kody Winn Brown and Robyn Alice Brown, husband and wife and Christine R. Brown, a single woman do/does hereby convey to Kody Winn Brown and Robyn Alice Brown, husband and wife the following real property situated in Coconino County, Arizona,” the warranty deed reads.

While the portion of Christine’s land is valued at $213,420, she opted to classify the transaction as a deed of gift resulting in the $10 purchase price. The Utah native, who announced her split from Kody in November 2021, signed over the parcel on July 28.

Christine shocked fans last fall when she revealed that after more than 25 years together, she and the Wyoming native had parted ways. The pair, who spiritually wed in 1994, share six children: son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

“Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

That same month, Us confirmed that Christine moved from the plural family’s joint property in Arizona to a duplex in Utah. The mother of six previously hinted at the cracks in her and Kody’s marriage during season 15 of Sister Wives, revealing during an April 2021 episode that she wanted to leave Arizona and Kody for good.

“The decision was a long time coming, and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did, and life is so great,” Christine later told her fans during a November 2021 Cameo video. “I just hope that Kody and I can still remain friends during all of this, because we’ve been still [really] communicating with each other and stuff. I mean, good and bad days — don’t get me wrong.”

The reality star’s rocky romance with Kody was a main focus during season 16 of the TLC series and the family’s three-part tell-all special, Sister Wives: One on One, which aired in February.

“Kody and I are divorced. We’re completely separate. We’re just going to be friends, eventually,” Christine said during part three of the tell-all. “I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart and my heart was done being broken, and it felt, well, freeing.”

Kody, for his part, confirmed his relationship status, saying, “Christine’s moved. She’s left. We’re no longer married.”

While the exes appear to have moved forward in recent months, the explosive end to their spiritual union will still be a big topic on season 17 of the TV series, which premieres in September.

“My heart is broken,” Kody confessed during an August teaser for the new season, later yelling at Christine for leaving the family. “Just the knife in the kidneys after all these years,” he said, seemingly blaming her for some sort of betrayal. “The sacrifices that I made to love you.”

Christine, meanwhile, argued that their relationship was no longer what she signed up for when marrying Kody. “I agreed to be a sister wife but I agreed to be an equal wife,” she told the cameras.

Kody is still spiritually married to first wife, Meri Brown, whom he legally wed in 1990 before welcoming their child Leon in July 1995. The polygamist entered into a spiritual union with Janelle Brown in 1993 before adding Christine to the group the following year. He and Janelle, 53, share six children: sons Logan, 28, Hunter, 25, Robert Garrison, 23, and Gabriel, 21, and daughters Maddie, 26, and Savannah, 17.

The head of the household brought Robyn into the family in 2010. Four years later, he divorced Meri, 51, so he could legally marry his fourth wife and adopt her children, Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 17, from a past relationship. Kody and Robyn later welcomed two children of their own: Solomon, 10, and Ariella, 6.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC Sunday, September 11, at 10 p.m. ET.

