More Sister Wives? With the Brown family still feeling the ripple effects from the fights and separations of season 16, it’s hard to imagine where they can go from here.

Christine Brown‘s decision to split from Kody Brown — and by extension, his three wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown — left the polygamous family and viewers in shock. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TLC personality wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

The duo, who “spiritually wed” in March 1994, share six children: son Paedon and daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwyndlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

Following her decision to end her marriage, Christine confessed that she wasn’t sure what would happen to the rest of the family. “It’s not just a marriage I’m leaving,” she said during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special in February 2022. “It’s a whole family. And it’s Sister Wives. And what does that do to us? I don’t know.”

Though she worried that leaving the family was “selfish,” Christine ultimately realized, “I’ve got to live my life for me too. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t happy. It just wasn’t working anymore.”

Christine isn’t the only wife struggling in her polygamous relationship. Janelle revealed during a January 2022 episode of the show that she was also considering calling it quits with Kody. “I’ve had to really think. My children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay. It was a wonderful way to raise children,” she told cameras during season 16.

Janelle continued: “With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it’s easy to walk away.”

Both Kody and Meri have also been honest about their strained relationship, with the former even declaring during the tell-all that the pair are “just friends” and no longer have a romantic or intimate relationship. “I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture ever again,” he revealed. “I’m not trying to make Meri sound bad — it’s just a bad match.”

Meri, for her part, explained that despite their rocky marriage, she felt a sense of loyalty to the plural family she has been a part of. “From where I am, it’s been 31 years now that we’ve been married [and] I’m still committed. I’ve made my choice. I’m still here. I do still have hope,” she said at the time. “I just feel peace when I think about staying in the family because it’s what I want. It’s what I know is right for me.”

With so many difficult relationships — and one divorce — it’s unclear what the future holds for the Sister Wives stars.

Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about season 17.