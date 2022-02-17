Christine Brown Reveals She’s ‘Divorced’ From Kody in ‘Sister Wives’ Clip

The final step. Christine Brown and Kody Brown have officially spiritually divorced after their November 2021 split, which they shed more light on in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of Sister Wives.

“Kody and I are divorced,” Christine, 49, says in the clip from the Sunday, February 20, episode of the TLC reality show. “We’re completely separate. We’re just gonna be friends, eventually. I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart, and my heart was done being broken. And it felt, well, freeing.”

Kody, 53, then offers his perspective on the breakup. “Christine’s moved; she’s left. We are no longer married,” he explains. “I love her, and I don’t know what to do ‘cause I’ve got the grief but I’m still angry. I’ll take the grief right now for a little while just to be out of the anger phase, and then [I’m] just moving on. [I] just [want to] have a good life and find happiness.”

The reality star adds that his divorce from Christine might be best for the Browns as a whole. “I think, to be honest with you, there’s gonna be some relief from the rest of the family too,” he speculates.

As for Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, she gets emotional over the restructuring of the family. “What a waste. ‘Cause there’s two functioning people that could figure it out,” she says through tears. “I don’t see why giving up is an option when you haven’t actually tried to fix it.”

Robyn, 43, ultimately admits that she is upset with Christine. “I am frustrated and angry and devastated by Christine’s choice,” she divulges. “She’s part of my big picture.”

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

She concluded: “Thanks for your understanding and compassion! #journey #hope #change #changeisgood #changeisscary.”

Christine and Kody spiritually wed in March 1994 and are parents of Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. He is also spiritually married to Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, while he legally tied the knot with Robyn in 2014.

An insider told Us in January that Kody has been “spending all his time with Robyn” amid relationship problems with Meri, 51, and Janelle, 52. “The others are in their own world, living their own lives.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.