Sharing her experience. Truely Brown, the 12-year-old daughter of Sister Wives personalities Kody Brown and Christine Brown, is speaking out about her parents’ split.

“I haven’t really talked to dad a lot about the divorce. He just basically told me, ‘You found out about the divorce?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine with it,’ and he was like, ‘OK.’ So, it never really went beyond that,” Truely explains in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 23, episode of the TLC series.

Later in the teaser, Kody, 53, details his interpretation of the divorce talk he had with his daughter. “I’m sitting here with Truely, kind of glad that she’s not brokenhearted about the divorce, and even somewhat shocked in a way. In spite of how much she loves this house and everything, I’m sort of shocked in a way that she’s not more devastated by the divorce than moving,” he says.

“She seemed to have dealt with it either very well or … maybe she just buried it emotionally,” the Wyoming native continues, adding that he’s “not a psychologist, I’m just a s—ty parent.”

At the end of the video, the Brown family patriarch reiterates his frustration with Christine’s decision to move from Arizona back to Utah. “I wish I could get them to stay. … I don’t understand why she needs to move,” he says.

Christine, 50, for her part, recalled her former husband feeling “frustrated” with the way Truely found out that they were separating. “She just overheard a conversation. I think I was more devastated than he was about how she found out, honestly,” the TLC personality exclusively told Us on Tuesday, October 18. “When he came over and spoke with her the next day, she’d already kind of processed that we were getting a divorce.”

The Cooking With Just Christine star, who spiritually married Kody in March 1994, added, “I think that’s what was frustrating for Kody too was that I just decided we were divorced because there’s no legal paperwork or anything like that for us. So, I just told Truely we were already divorced because I didn’t want her to be strung along and think that maybe we’d get back together again.”

During the October 12 episode of the TLC series, Kody claimed that Christine’s move with Truely to Utah was a “rush” and said that it felt “hostile.” Christine, however, told Us that the change was a long time coming.

“I’m not gonna be responsible for how he feels about everything. I firmly believe that it was the perfect time. I thought about it for so long and he knew about it for a good year and he’s also super smart and he knows that it’s been coming for a while, you know? Yeah. No shock,” the Becoming Sister Wives coauthor said.

Christine and Kody announced that they were going their separate ways in November 2021. They share six children: daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendolyn, 21, Isabel, 19, Truely and son Paedon, 24.