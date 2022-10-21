Loving her no matter what! Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up about how her children reacted to her split from their father, Kody Brown — sharing that they fully respect her decision.

“I have 100% approval [from] my kids,” Christine, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 18. “They all see that I’m much happier now and I’m accessible to them. … I live five minutes from [daughter] Aspyn and half an hour from [daughter] Mykelti and I see them all the time. So they all love it. We love it.”

The TLC personality — who shares daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12, and son Paedon, 24 — initially “wanted sister wives more than a husband for a good time of my life,”​​ she revealed in the 2010 premiere of the family’s hit series. 11 years later, however, Christine announced in November 2021 that she had called it quits with Kody for good.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star, who spiritually wed Kody in 1994, wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

While Kody initially wanted to avoid telling his youngest daughter about the breakup in hopes that he and Christine would rekindle their romance, the twosome hit a snag when daughter Truely found out about the split by listening in on a phone call.

“I think I was more devastated than [Kody] was about how [Truely] found out,” the Utah native explained to Us. “When he came over and spoke with her the next day, she’d already kind of processed that we were getting a divorce and were moving and was super sad.”

Christine — who relocated back to Utah from Arizona in October 2021 — revealed that she told her daughter the duo were already divorced due to the nature of their spiritual marriage in order to soften the blow. “I didn’t want her to be strung along and think that maybe we’d get back together again and for her to worry about are we going to be fighting around her,” she said, revealing that the little one’s biggest fear was if her parents would be fighting all the time post-breakup.

Despite Truely’s initial shock, Christine told Us that she left Kody at the “perfect” time, noting that both her kids and Kody “could tell something was wrong” prior to announcing her departure from the family.

“The last year for sure, we definitely had the conversations where it was like, ‘I just don’t think this is working.’ And we’d get together and we could just tell there really wasn’t anything there anymore. And my kids saw, and they noticed.”

Kody first married Meri Brown in 1990. In 1993, Janelle Brown joined the family and Christine followed one year later. In 2010, however, Robyn Brown came into the fold and Kody divorced Meri to legally wed Robyn.

“At the beginning, it was really hard. Blending families together is really difficult,” Christine explained during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special, which aired in January. “There were a lot of frustrations and hurt feelings on both sides of it. We all came out of [it] scarred. I never had any intention to alienate Robyn and her kids.”