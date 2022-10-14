‘Sister Wives’ Next Generation: Meet Kody Brown’s Grandkids

The littlest Browns! Sister Wives star Kody Brown shares 18 kids with his three wives and ex Christine Brown, but the next generation is already thriving.

The Brown family patriarch became a grandfather for the first time in May 2017, when daughter Maddie and her husband, Caleb Brush, welcomed son Axel. (Kody shares Maddie with second wife Janelle Brown.)

“Yeah!!! You can call me Grandpa!” Kody tweeted in November 2016 after Maddie announced her pregnancy. After the little one arrived, Kody and Janelle said they were already in love with their new grandchild. “I think being grandparents hasn’t sunk in yet,” the duo said in a statement at the time. “It’s so fun. I can’t believe how much we love this baby already.”

Maddie gave birth at her parents’ home and was in labor for 72 hours. “Having Maddie give birth in our home was pretty intense,” Kody said at the time in a TLC video about the news. “It was interesting because we were all there together and everybody was kind of cheering her on and I think, honestly, that she was drawing strength somehow from having all of us being there.”

Janelle, for her part, thought it was “really cool,” adding: “I think our first grandchild is perfect. I think he’s the perfect baby. He’s beautiful, he’s perfect, his features are perfect.”

Kody and Janelle have been in a spiritual union since 1993, when she became his second wife. He married first wife Meri Brown in 1990, but the duo legally divorced in 2007 so Kody could marry fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt Aurora and Breanna, her two children from a previous relationship.

In 1994, Kody married third wife Christine, but the pair announced their split in November 2021. Besides Janelle, Christine is the only one of Kody’s wives who is a grandma. The Cooking With Just Christine host became a grandparent in April 2021, when her daughter Mykelti welcomed daughter Avalon with husband Antonio Padron.

“I adore being an Oma!!” Christine wrote via Instagram in January 2022, using a German word for grandmother. “It’s so rewarding watching your children become incredibly amazing parents and then getting this wonderful bundle of love along with it!”

After her split from Kody, Christine relocated to Utah so she could be closer to her children and granddaughter. In addition to Mykelti, the TLC personality and her ex share daughters Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely and son Paedon.

Christine was thrilled to spend Christmas with Mykelti in December 2021, sharing an Instagram photo of Avalon waiting for a snack. “Avalon’s first time in Oma’s high chair!” Christine captioned the sweet snap, adding the hashtags “#grandbabies #oma #blessed.”

Keep scrolling for photos of Kody’s grandchildren.