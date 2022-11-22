Bundles of joy! Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown and husband Antonio “Tony” Padron have expanded their family with two new babies.

Brown, 26, gave birth to twin boys, Archer Banks and Ace McCord, on Thursday, November 17. “I’m so happy my boys are finally here and we’re all doing well,” she said in a statement to TLC days after becoming a mom of three.

Padron, 27, also gushed about his growing family, adding, “I’m glad my sons have finally come to play!”

The reality star married her husband in December 2016. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Avalon, nearly five years later in April 2021 and announced earlier this year that they were expanding their family once again.

“WE’RE HAVING TWINS !!!!” Mykelti wrote via Instagram in June. “Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then).”

She added: “Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings.”

Mykelti is one of Kody Brown’s six children with Christine Brown. Kody, 53, married Meri Brown in 1990 and spiritually wed Janelle Brown three years later. In 1994, he and Christine spiritually tied the knot before Robyn Brown joined the family in 2010.

Four years later, the Wyoming native divorced Meri, 51, so he could legally marry Robyn, 44, and adopt her three children — David, 22, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 17 — from a previous relationship. Kody and Robyn later welcomed two kids of their own: Solomon, now 10, and Ariella, now 6.

In addition to being close with her mother, 50, Mykelti shared during season 17 of Sister Wives that she is also close with her father’s fourth wife after living with Robyn for a few months in the early days of her romance with Kody.

In November 2021, Christine surprised fans when she announced that she and Kody had called it quits after 25 years of marriage. Mykelti’s relationship with Robyn doesn’t appear to have changed since her mom and dad split.

“Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond,” Christine explained during a September episode of the reality show. “When Robyn came into the family, she immediately just embraced Mykelti. I will always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti.”

Mykelti also gushed over her mom and Robyn and revealed why she wanted both mother figures with her during her home birth with daughter Avalon. “I’m a lot bonded to those two, she recalled. “I wanted to make sure that my birth, selfishly, I want my birth to be about me.”