Sister Wives’ Kody- Christine Split Is ‘Poisoning’ My Dynamic With Janelle

Poisoning the well? Kody Brown revealed how his split from Christine Brown has negatively affected his relationships with his remaining wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.

“I’m struggling so much with this divorce,” Kody, 53, revealed during the Sunday, November 27, episode of Sister Wives. “It’s probably poisoning my relationship with Janelle a little bit and definitely poisoning my relationship with Robyn.”

The patriarch added: “I think that’s because I haven’t figured out what I am when we’re not this family. I’m out of my frame and I’m out of my purpose. I’m spiritually off course. I’m a mess.”

Christine, 50, publicly announced her split from Kody in November 2021 after more than 25 years together. Following her departure from the family, the Wyoming native is still spiritually married to first wife Meri, 51, and second wife Janelle, 53. He is also legally married to fourth wife Robyn, 43, whom he officially wed in 2014.

“No one ever wants to leave a marriage,” Christine confessed during Sunday’s episode. “I’m leaving broken hearts behind and that’s what’s hard. Starting over is hard.”

Janelle, meanwhile, noted that “there’s no rules” and “no guidelines” as to how the plural family should proceed now that Christine has left the group — which is something that Kody wasn’t handling well.

“I don’t think any of us knows what goes on now,” she said.

Kody’s relationship with Janelle continued to unravel due to her allegiance to Christine and the drama surrounding her RV lifestyle. “It’s been less than a picnic,” Kody told the cameras about Janelle living on their Coyote Pass property instead of in a house. “So it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re going to ignore the problems in the relationship.’”

Janelle — who shares Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savannah, 17, with the reality star — admitted that she just wanted her “piece” of the land to start building her dream home.

“I live in a bureaucracy,” she explained, referring to the fact that her fellow sister wives had to weigh in on her plans to build before she could start. “It’s the most frustrating part of my life.”

Kody, meanwhile, told viewers that he was having other issues with Janelle as of late.

“I feel like Janelle struggles to respect me. Or show me respect. It might be an unfair statement, I don’t know,” he said. “Maybe it’s just the way that we argue. If you don’t respect me, don’t bother with the love. It just doesn’t work in my world.”

As the duo continued to butt heads about their future, Christine told the cameras that she was no longer comfortable coming to Arizona. Instead, she was ready to be done with her Utah move once and for all — and with Kody.

“I don’t like to be here. I would prefer to be anywhere else. Because anywhere else, I’m strong and independent and fun and fearless and can rise to any occasion,” the Cooking With Just Christine star admitted. “You put me back here and I’m a wife in a loveless marriage that was going nowhere, and I don’t like to be that. It’s like a farewell to that too.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

