Ready for round two? Janelle Brown got “nosey” about Christine Brown’s romantic future following her split from Kody Brown on an upcoming Sister Wives episode.

“Do you think you’ll remarry?” Janelle, 53, asked Christine, 50, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, November 20, episode of the TLC series. Christine replied, “Somebody else? Not Kody?”

The Cooking With Just Christine star then clarified, “I’m open.”

Christine announced her split from Kody, 53, in November 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage. Throughout her ups and downs, sister wife Janelle has always supported the Utah native — and is even OK with her moving on. (Janelle spiritually married Kody in 1993 and Christine joined the family the following year.)

“Well, what do you do when you’re 50 and healthy? You just can’t be alone for the rest of your life,” Janelle told the cameras. “I’m just gonna be nosey and I’m going to ask.”

The TLC personality added, “I hope she remarries. It’s a very long time to be alone.”

Christine, meanwhile, told Janelle, “It’s a whole new life” now that she and Kody have parted ways. Janelle agreed, saying, “You’re no longer married.”

The reality star — who shares son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12, with the Wyoming native — later confessed to the cameras that she is “starting over again” after leaving their plural family.

“It’s so hard moving on and feeling OK all the time,” Christine said in the video amid her move from Arizona to Utah. “I know I’m changing so much. And I know I’m breaking so many hearts.”

The patriarch, who is still spiritually wed to first wife Meri Brown and Janelle and legally married to fourth wife Robyn Brown, agreed that the breakup has been a shock to his system.

“My heart is broken,” Kody said during a confessional. “And that might be why I’m so angry because I’m not dealing with the emotion. I’m fighting it.”

Following their split, Christine exclusively told Us how she feels about dating someone new now that she’s relocated to her home state.

“I’m just casually dating,” the TV personality said in October. “I’m not in the mood for any kind of a serious relationship, so one or two dates per person is all I’m gonna allow right now. [I’m] just keeping it casual. … I really just like being me more than anything.”

The Becoming Sister Wives coauthor revealed that if she does find meet a new man she is not opposed to tying the knot once again.

“I would definitely love to get married again,” she told Us. “And definitely only monogamy.”

