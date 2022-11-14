Cancel OK
‘Sister Wives’ Recap: Kody Brown Says Christine Is Doing the Family a ‘Favor’ by Leaving After ‘Helping’ Him Fix Their ‘Mess’

Kody and Christine Brown. TLC (2)
Taking his jabs. Kody Brown didn’t hold back about his true feelings toward Christine Brown after she revealed on the latest episode of Sister Wives that she was moving in one week.

“I thank you for coming into the family and helping me sort of gather up this mess that I was in,” Kody, 53, told Christine, 50, during the Sunday, November 13, episode of the TLC series, while sitting alongside the rest of his wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.

Meri, however, didn’t appreciate her spouse’s comments, as she felt they were a dig at her and Janelle’s dynamic as sister wives before Christine joined the family in 1994. Meri, 51, married Kody in 1990, and he spiritually wed Janelle, 53, three years later.

Robyn joined the group in 2010. Four years later, she legally married Kody following his divorce from Meri. Kody is still spiritually married to his first wife. (The legal union made it possible for the Wyoming native to adopt Robyn’s three children from her first marriage.)

“It stings when he says that because it’s directed at me, probably,” Meri explained on the episode. “When Janelle came into the family, I was jealous. I was young. I was not yet fully mature. We just — we’re dealing with a lot of new situations. He’s like, ‘Oh, let’s get Christine to come and save the day.’ That stings.”

Kody claimed during that group’s conversation that Christine was never there for the family. “She quit loving me years ago. Now that we’re here, I’m just so upset,” he reflected later on. “It’s not the breakup of two people. It’s the breakup of a family.”

Janelle, for her part, took offense to Kody’s allegations about Christine.

“I think that’s a low blow. I think she was about the family,” the Utah native told the cameras of how involved Christine was during her kids’ childhoods. “She’s been about the family. She’s been about the kids. She needed more of a relationship with him. There’s a point where it just doesn’t work anymore. Why be miserable? Miserable for years.”

Kody appeared to be at his wits’ end while speaking with Christine, who publicly announced their split in November 2021 after more than 25 years. She has since relocated from Arizona to Utah with her and Kody’s youngest child, Truely, now 12.

“You came into our lives. You did us a favor. You’re leaving. I almost feel like it’s a favor too,” he quipped during the TLC episode. “But I don’t know, because I’m still upset.”

Robyn, 43, later chimed in about the “awkward” family meeting, saying in a confessional interview, “They’re sort of hashing out their relationship in front of us.”

Janelle was also taken aback by the timing of the uncomfortable confrontation. “I don’t know who this patriarchal guy is,” she confessed to the cameras.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see the biggest moments from Sister Wives season 17, episode 10:

