Not mincing words. Christine Brown opens up to Kody Brown about why she decided to end their marriage in an upcoming episode of Sister Wives.

“I did love the idea of a family. Of having sister wives, of raising kids together,” Christine, 50, tells the Brown family patriarch, 53, in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, November 13, episode of the TLC series. “It is an important part of a plural family, that each relationship and each marriage is strong too. We always talk about the spokes in a wheel, and when there’s a spoke that’s broken, how do we keep it going?”

In a confessional interview, the Becoming Sister Wives coauthor explains that she loved being part of the giant Brown family, which also includes Kody’s wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.

“I did so much for the family,” Christine, who announced her split from Kody in November 2021, recalls. “It was all about having family functions and family get-togethers and family parties. My house was always open to everybody. I loved the big family activities that we had. The big family is great. But when you feel like you’re a minimal person in Kody’s big picture, and you really don’t even matter in the big picture, it changes the perspective on everything.”

The Cooking With Just Christine host shares six children with the Wyoming native: daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, and son Paedon, 24. Kody also shares 12 children with his other wives.

In the clip, Kody accuses his ex of thinking only of herself rather than the “big picture” of their family, but she tells him that wasn’t the case. “I’ve been heartbroken for years,” she says. “I was tired of being heartbroken. Just tired. You don’t think I stayed for the big picture as long as I did? Because I wanted it to work?”

Kody, for his part, seemingly doesn’t accept Christine’s explanation, saying in a confessional that he’s “so upset” about how their split happened. “I think I’m angry because when you get divorced you’re supposed to be,” he tells the camera. “If I really boil it down, if I bring it to the core of what’s going on, it feels like after all I have done, I’m being rejected anyway. And it’s just not rejection for me, it’s rejection for some of my kids and my other wives.”

Last month, Christine exclusively told Us that she was surprised by her ex-husband’s behavior amid their split, especially when he told his other wives to “conform to patriarchy again” after their breakup.

“It’s so shocking and surprising because he’s not like that. … I mean, back in Vegas, he was like, ‘If you ever wanna leave, we’ll figure out a way for you to leave peacefully and so we can still, like, get together with the kids and things like that,'” she said in October. “I think that he’s just angry and he’s processing all of this a lot different than I am because I’ve been processing leaving constantly, you know, for a year.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.