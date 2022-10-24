Out of the mouths of babes. Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s youngest daughter, Truely, didn’t hold back when speaking about her parents’ split on the latest episode of Sister Wives.

“So, the first day when I found out, I was extremely upset. I’m fine now,” Truely, who was 11 when the couple called it quits, told her mom, 50, during the Sunday, October 23, episode of the TLC series. “I kind of noticed the signs earlier that you weren’t as happy. But you didn’t really show it that much. It was a bit of a heartbreak at first but I’m fine [now].”

The TLC personality, who is now 12, confessed that she was more upset that she was the last person to know that Kody, 53, and Christine were getting divorced. “The realization that everybody knew before me — felt like a betrayal,” Truely told the cameras.

The preteen learned about the couple’s breakup by overhearing her older sister Mykelti, 26, talking to their mom about her new to Utah. Christine was then forced to explain what was happening to her youngest child, which fans saw play out on the October 16 episode of the reality show. (Christine announced the split in November 2021.)

During Sunday’s episode, Truely insisted that she was “fine” while speaking with her mom, but Christine was not convinced.

“Even though Truely is saying she’s OK, she’s just an 11-year-old kid. Is she 100 percent OK? No. That’s going to take time,” the Cooking With Just Christine star said during a confessional. “I look at this conversation as the beginning.”

Truely, who is the youngest of six kids, did tell her mom how frustrated she was by the timing of the news. She noted that since she would be moving from Arizona with Christine it made her mad, she didn’t know sooner. (In addition to Truely and Mykelti, the exes also share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 20, and Ysabel, 19.)

“I kind of wish that you didn’t keep it a secret from me for so long,” she admitted.

Kody, for his part, was not happy with how things transpired either. “I don’t want to say anything bad here because we’re going to share our children for the rest of our lives. But I do believe she’s being very unfair with me and to me,” he said of Christine. “She’s marginalized me so much and our marriage so much that she’s kind of leading Truely into blowing it off. They’re blowing it off.”

Christine exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 18, how the former spouses handled Truely’s emotions. “I think I was more devastated than [Kody] was about how [Truely] found out,” she said. “When he came over and spoke with her the next day, she’d already kind of processed that we were getting a divorce and were moving and was super sad.”

The patriarch — who is still spiritually married to Meri Brown and Janelle Brown and in a legal union with Robyn Brown — revealed during Sunday’s episode that he was still trying to navigate the split.

“This entire experience of this breakup has spun my head off my neck,” the father of 18 explained to the cameras.

Kody later confessed that “the lack of love between us was for a reason” as he and Christine fought over her moving and their kids. Christine, meanwhile, expressed relief that she doesn’t “have to deal with him anymore,” saying in a confessional, “I can’t respect this person anymore.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Scroll down for the biggest moments from season 17, episode 7: