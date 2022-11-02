Not buying it! Robyn Brown calls out Christine Brown in an upcoming episode of Sister Wives for allegedly “struggling” in her marriage to Kody Brown while they all lived in Las Vegas.

“I cannot figure out why I am so angry,” Kody, 53, says to Christine, 50, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, November 6, episode of the TLC series. “You’ve been in this place for a really long time and I’m just gradually getting clued in.”

The Wyoming native, who announced his split from Christine in November 2021, claims that his and Janelle Brown’s daughter Madison, 26, told him that the Utah native was contemplating their breakup well before she told him she was done.

“She told me, ‘Yeah, Christine has been thinking about leaving for a long time,’” Kody says in the upcoming episode while addressing his wives amid his breakup with Christine. (He is still legally married to Robyn, 43, and in spiritual unions with Meri Brown and Janelle, 53.)

“When you hear things through the grapevine there’s a whole other conversation you don’t get. You should maybe address the source,” Christine tells her estranged spouse, claiming that some of their children asked her, “Why are you staying? Why don’t you just leave?”

The Cooking With Just Christine star — who shares son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, with Kody — chose not to reveal which of their kids voiced concerns over their marriage pre-split.

“They saw how separate we’ve been in Flagstaff. They also saw that Kody and I have been struggling for a long time,” she says to Kody and her fellow sister wives Robyn and Janelle. “The kids were like, ‘It looked like in Vegas that you and dad weren’t very close anymore.’” (The family moved from Nevada to Arizona in 2018.)

Robyn, however, doesn’t think Christine is being truthful about the timeline of her marital troubles, firing back, “In Vegas? That’s a lie. I remember the conversations. I remember what was going on. I remember you guys having fun dates and hearing about that and seeing your guys’ relationship. So either you guys were faking it in front of me … I don’t know.”

The TLC personality was upset about Christine’s claim that Kody and Robyn’s romance was the only one thriving while they were located in Nevada.

“I don’t know exactly why she’s saying that I’m lying. Kody and did struggle in Vegas and my kids did say it,” Christine tells the cameras.

Robyn, meanwhile, doubles down on her comments, expressing frustration at the entire situation.

“She’s sitting here saying everyone’s relationships were struggling in Las Vegas and we didn’t have what we had,” Robyn says during a confessional of Christine. “And that Kody and I were the only ones that were OK. That’s not true.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.