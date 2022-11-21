Putting in the work? Kody Brown claimed that Janelle Brown has been siding with estranged wife Christine Brown amid their divorce — and he isn’t happy about it.

“I’ve always wanted my wives to have close relationships,” Kody, 53, said during the Sunday, November 20, episode of Sister Wives.

He then claimed: “I’m begging Janelle for a closer relationship.” The patriarch confessed that following his split from Christine, 50, he “feels like [Janelle’s] rejecting that and just choosing to have one with Christine.”

The Wyoming native legally married Meri Brown in 1990. He entered into a spiritual union with Janelle, 53, in 1993, and spiritually wed Christine the following year. Robyn Brown joined the family in 2010.

Four years later, Kody divorced Meri, 51, so he could legally wed Robyn, 43, and adopt her children from a previous marriage. Christine shook up the family in November 2021 when she publicly announced that she and Kody had separated after more than 25 years together.

While Kody is still spiritually linked to Meri and Janelle — and legally married to Robyn — his relationships have continued to be tested after Christine uprooted her life and relocated to Utah post-split.

“Now the relationships [have] changed. We’ve said some very harsh things to Kody. Now it’s different,” Janelle told Christine on Sunday’s episode, referring to the fact that the two women are bonded beyond being sister wives. “Now it seems like we focus on the common experience and the kids.”

Christine argued that she thinks “it’s totally different” than what Janelle is describing. “I would consider you one of my best friends,” the Utah native said.

The Cooking With Just Christine star later told the cameras that she doesn’t know “what label” to use for her and Janelle’s friendship. “It’s such a weird relationship to navigate,” she explained.

Janelle, for her part, revealed during a confessional that she’s being put in the middle and struggling to keep her feelings for Christine separate from Kody’s issues with his former spouse.

“I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t,” the TLC personality said.

Janelle also noted that her and Kody’s six children — Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savannah, 17 — are also very close with Christine despite her exit from their plural family.

“Christine, like, all my kids remember all the history,” she told Christine at the time. “So, they’re struggling, too, to be in both worlds.” Christine insisted, “No one should be picking sides.”

Kody, on the other hand, told the cameras that the drama with Christine moving and Janelle living in an RV has caused even more pressure on their relationship.

“I’m in a very vulnerable place and if I cross a line, will she cross another line? And that sort of cynicism comes, I think, from unwinding 20 years in plural marriage and Christine leaving,” he said. “I don’t think Janelle or I are being honest or realistic in this relationship as we communicate with each other about this stuff.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see the highlights from Sister Wives season 17, episode 11: