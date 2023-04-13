The start of something new! Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her boyfriend, David Woolley, are engaged after less than a year of dating.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Brown, 50, told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 13. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

The mom of six revealed in February that she has a new man in her life following her divorce from Kody Brown in 2021.

“Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively,” Christine shared via her Instagram Stories. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

The Salt Lake Community College alum explained that she was “keeping him to myself” but promised to “share pictures and everything” with fans in the near future.

Nearly a week later, the TLC personality went public with her relationship via Instagram, giving followers a glimpse into her and her boyfriend’s Valentine’s Day celebrations.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine gushed at the time. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

The professional architect, for his part, took to his own social media account to share more about his romance with Christine.

“When I’m with you, we just sit in our little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before,” Woolley captioned several Instagram photos of the twosome. “When I took you to the Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one [sic] special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king ❤️.”

Before her romance with the businessman, the Utah native was married to Kody from 1994 until their split in November 2021. The duo share six children together: Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Nearly one year after they called it quits, the Plexus cofounder exclusively told Us Weekly that things have been tense between her and her ex since their breakup.

“So, I haven’t talked to him in person for a while,” she explained at the time. “All I’ve seen are the episodes, for a while, and what I’ve heard from like Janelle [Brown] who still speaks with him and stuff too. … I think he is just so hurt still and just processing it a lot slower.”

However, in a January 2023 episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch revealed that he harbors no negative feelings toward his ex-wife.

“One of the kids told me, ‘Dad, mom says you have your soulmate and she wants hers,’” Kody said about Christine. “I hope she finds her soulmate.”