She’s moving on! Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed she has a new man in her life following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively,” Christine, 50, revealed via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 7. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

While the TLC personality said she was “keeping him to myself” for “a little bit,” she promised to “share pictures and everything” with fans down the line. “I will let you guys know more information later but — Ahh! So excited,” she concluded the post while smiling.

The Cooking With Just Christine author initially announced she was looking for love last month via Instagram while asking her fans for tips about re-entering the romance pool.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!” she wrote via Instagram alongside several photos that appeared to be potential options for profile pictures on dating apps. “Any advice for dating at 50?!”

Christine’s quest for a new relationship comes after she and Kody, 53, announced that they had called it quits in November 2021. The twosome had been spiritually married since 1994 and share six children together: Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Following their split, Kody expressed his hopes that Christine would eventually find happiness with someone else.

“One of the kids told me, ‘Dad, Mom says you have your soulmate and she wants hers,’” Kody said during part 3 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special in December 2022, referring to how Christine sees his relationship with Robyn Brown. “I hope she finds her soulmate.”

Robyn, 43, joined the family in 2010 and legally married Kody in 2014, and is Kody’s only remaining wife. The patriarch was previously spiritually wed to Janelle Brown, but she confirmed the duo had separated after 30 years together in December 2022. Meanwhile, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, revealed during part 1 of Sister Wives: One-on-One that Kody made the “decision” that they were no longer married after 32 years.

Following the three breakups, Christine and Kody’s daughter Gwendlyn shared her belief that the patriarch had “changed” over the years — especially once his kids became adults.

“The reason I think he started changing is because his kids used to be young and easily manipulated and I think he found it easier to talk to them [back then]. We weren’t as opinionated,” she claimed during a February YouTube blog. “Now, we’re adults and we have our opinions. We have our adult thoughts and we have things we do as adults, and I think he just found it easier to talk to [us] when we weren’t as opinionated.”

The young star also claimed Christine was not responsible for Kody’s strained relationship with some of his children.

“It’s not fair for him to blame it on my mom when he’s the one that’s not showing up. I probably am the worst one in the situation because I complained all the time about how my dad hadn’t shown up … it’s definitely not my mom,” she said during a January vlog. “It was most likely, if anyone was feeding information to her, it was probably me.”

She added: “I was probably the most verbal about him not being active in our lives. So if anybody’s to blame, it’s actually him, but if anybody’s to blame about talking about it, it’s also probably him but a little bit me.”