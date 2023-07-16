A large family! Kody Brown and ex-wife Christine Brown share six children and three grandchildren together.

The Sister Wives patriarch entered into a spiritual union with Christine in 1994. At the time, he was legally married to first wife Meri Brown and spiritually married to Janelle Brown. After Christine joined his polygamist brood, they began expanding their own family. The now-exes — who announced their split in November 2021 — share daughters Aspyn (born March 1995), Mykelti (born June 1996), Gwendlyn (born October 2001), Ysabel (born March 2003) and Truely (born April 2010), as well as son Paedon (born August 1998).

Shortly after the Utah native learned she was pregnant with youngest daughter Truely, Kody began courting Robyn Brown. Kody divorced Meri in 2014 in order to legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous relationship. The Wyoming native — who is a father of 16 altogether — remained spiritually married to Christine, Meri and Janelle until his respective November 2021 and December 2022 splits. (Meri and Janelle both separated from Kody after season 17 of Sister Wives concluded.)

The Cooking With Just Christine star was the first of Kody’s exes to announce her separation, moving from the group’s Flagstaff, Arizona, residence back to her Utah hometown with Truely.

“[I’m enjoying my] newfound freedom, and I didn’t know that I could do [it] alone,” Christine exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “I love it. I love the routines that Truely and I have developed in our home and everything that we do. And oh my gosh, we have so many routines that it’s just absolutely fantastic and I get to just do whatever I want. So, I never knew [that] life could be this simple and easy. And so, I’m loving the simplicity of life.”

She continued at the time: “When I decided to leave, I just looked at the next 10 years of my life and I was like, ‘You know what, no, I’m not gonna repeat what I’ve done for the last 10 years.’ … I decided from that point on, I would not look forward or back. I would just continue on a path forward, [and] not look too far in the future and not look in the past at all. Yeah, no, I decided not to dwell in the past and so no regrets. I am who I am today because of everybody that’s been in my life so far.”

The salesman, for his part, has notably been upset with Christine over her decision to relocate with Truely. Throughout 2022’s season 17 of Sister Wives, Kody claimed that he felt betrayed by his ex-wife’s desire to separate.

“Honestly I just sometimes struggle with the rush, I just don’t understand it,” the TLC patriarch said in an episode that October of Christine’s seemingly hasty move. “It feels hostile to me. I feel like she’s done this as a backstab because she could’ve started talking to me about our relationship a long time ago. And she didn’t, and she drops this on me … and to me it seems really, really rushed. She’s been ready to get out the door from the time that she told me she wanted to stop staying [here].”

