She said yes! Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is engaged to girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz after eight months of dating.

The TLC personality, 21, announced the news on Wednesday, November 30, via Instagram, sharing several photos from the couple’s big moment. In one snap, the duo cuddled up amid candles and red roses while sitting on a blanket laid on the snowy ground.

“I’m engaged!! 💍💚,” the reality star captioned the pictures, adding that additional photos are available for her Patreon subscribers. In her Instagram Story, Brown also gave fans a sneak peek of her engagement ring, which is an emerald-cut green stone surrounded by smaller white stones.

Gwendlyn is the daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown, who split in November 2021 after 27 years of marriage. The Brown family patriarch, 53, and his ex-wife, 50, also share daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Ysabel, 19, and Truly, 12, and son Paedon, 24.

In August, Gwendlyn revealed that she and Queiroz had moved in together. She later opened about her sexuality during a Sister Wives episode that aired in October.

“I’m bisexual,” she explained. “I’m not only attracted to women. I’m also attracted to men and people that fall into other gender spectrums.”

The duo celebrated their six-month anniversary in September with a special dinner cooked by Queiroz. “She made chocolate fondue and I lost my mind at her planning skillz,” Gwendlyn wrote via Instagram at the time.

In a follow-up comment, she clarified speculation about whether she and her partner were expecting a child. “YALL I AM NOT PREGNANT i’m just bloated 😭🤰,” she quipped.

In October, the duo attended Gwendlyn’s brother Logan Brown‘s wedding to Michelle Petty in Arizona. “My brother got married but onto more important news: the wedding venue was a 10/10 for photo taking,” she joked via Instagram at the time, sharing several snaps of herself and Queiroz in coordinating burgundy looks.

Logan, 28, is the eldest child of Kody and wife Janelle Brown. Kody shares a total of 18 children with Christine and his three remaining wives: Robyn Brown, Meri Brown and Janelle, 53.

During an October episode of Sister Wives, Christine revealed that she began to suspect Gwendlyn’s sexuality when Meri’s child Leon came out as a member of the LGTBQ+ community. “Immediately I thought, ‘Oh so is Gwendlyn,'” Christine recalled. “I knew immediately. And we’ve had just great conversations about it.”