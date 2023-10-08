Sister Wives star Christine Brown is married to David Woolley, nearly two years after announcing her split from Kody Brown.

The duo tied the knot in Utah on Saturday, October 7, in a 350-person ceremony, People reports. They wanted a big traditional wedding.

“She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” Woolley, 59, told the outlet. “She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

“It’s true,” Christine, 51, added. “I do want the big white wedding!”

Prior to marrying Woolley, Christine was spiritually married to Kody, 54, in 1994. Since the law doesn’t recognize multiple marriages, Kody can only legally be married to one woman at a time. He legally wed Meri Brown in 1990 and divorced her so he could legally marry Robyn Brown in 2014. Meri and Kody’s spiritual marriage ended in 2022 as did the spiritual union between Janelle Brown and Kody (which started in 1993).

Christine was the first of the Sister Wives cast to announce she and Kody were over.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she announced in a November 2021 statement. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

They welcomed six children together: Aspyn (born in March 1995), Mykelti (born in June 1996), Paedon (born in August 1998), Gwendlyn (born October 2001), Ysabel (born June 2003) and Truely (born April 2010).

Christine exclusively told Us Weekly following the split that she felt like she’d lost her voice in the family. “Anytime we’ve had major decisions, I go through a time where I’m like, ‘Does my opinion really even matter here?’ That’s when we struggle the most … is when I feel like I don’t really have a say or I don’t really have an opinion,” she said in March 2022.

As she documented her post-breakup journey via social media, Christine revealed she had officially moved on with a new man in February. “Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively. He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for,” she told followers. “[He’s] incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

She then introduced her fans to Woolley in a sweet Valentine’s Day post. “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” Christine wrote via Instagram. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Woolley gave a little insight into his personal life when he addressed fans directly in July. “Hello! I’m sorry I have not let people know who I am yet. I have 8 kids. 6 are married 2 are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!” he shared via Instagram alongside some sweet family snaps. “I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her. So I have been a single dad for 11 years. Yes I dated since then, but never went anywhere. I have been doing drywall since 1980 and own my company for the last 20 years.”

He concluded, “I’m really excited to be with Christine the future is really bright!!”