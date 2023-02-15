Finding The One. Christine Brown has gushed about her strong connection with boyfriend David Woolley following her split from Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star, who rose to fame after appearing in the hit TLC series with Kody, surprised fans when she announced their breakup.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine, who shares six children with the polygamist, later opened up about her excitement for the future. “I’m like, ‘Am I being super selfish?’ I’m changing the whole dynamic of a huge family with so many people,” she explained during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special in February 2022. “Is it just selfish? Is that what it is? I just decided I’ve got to live my life for me too. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t happy. It just wasn’t working anymore.”

Nearly one year later, the Cooking With Just Christine star revealed she was back on the dating market. “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!” she wrote via Instagram in January 2023. “Any advice for dating at 50?!”

That same month, Kody noted he wanted Christine to find happiness. “One of the kids told me, ‘Dad, mom says you have your soulmate and she wants hers,’” he said during a Sister Wives special, referring to his relationship with Robyn Brown. “I hope she finds her soulmate.”

The Wyoming native, meanwhile, parted ways with Meri Brown in December 2022 after they were legally married from 1990 to 2014 before initially staying together. Kody’s spiritual marriage with sister wife Janelle Brown also came to an end at the time.

Christine, for her part, debuted her new man in an emotional Valentine’s Day tribute. “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2023, alongside many photos of the duo.

In his own social media post, Woolley showered Christine with love, writing, “When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before.”

Scroll down for Christine and Woolley’s full relationship timeline: