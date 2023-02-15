Hello Romance! How Hugh Jackman, More Stars Celebrated Valentine’s Day

Who doesn’t love romance? Naomi Watts, Emily Ratajkowski and Hugh Jackman are among the many stars who celebrated Valentine’s Day this year.

The Wolverine actor, 54, honored his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, with a sweet tribute via social media on Tuesday, February 14.

“Happy Valentine’s love. You light up the room wherever you go … your humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright. I celebrate you on our 28th Valentine’s together. I ❤️ you,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet snap of the twosome.

Jackman and Furness, 67, started dating shortly after they met on the set of the Australian TV series Carrelli in 1995. The Australia native later recalled the immediate connection that he felt after crossing paths with the screenwriter, telling Today in 2018, “I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives.”

While their relationship wasn’t smooth sailing at first due to their 13-year age difference, the pair exchanged vows in 1996 and went on to expand their family with son Oscar and daughter Ava in 2000 and 2005, respectively.

“I feel blessed that I experienced that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever that is,” the Fire alum said on Anh’s Brush With Fame in October 2020. “When you find a partner in crime that you share and you grow together — and life is tough, as we know it, it’s not all good — and when you have someone there that is so supportive you can really stand buck naked. You have to.”

While Jackman and Furness celebrated spending almost three decades of being each other’s Valentine’s, Ratajkowski, 31, and beau Eric André confirmed their new romance with a spicy photo shoot.

The comedian, 39, posted two sensual snaps of himself on Tuesday reclining naked on a couch with a heart emoji covering his genitals. The My Body author could be seen in the mirror behind André snapping the photos and wearing only a bra.

“💘 💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘,” André captioned the NSFW photo.

The day before their NSFW celebration, the pair enjoyed a fun date night sitting courtside at the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, February 13.

While some stars cozied up for the holiday, other celebrities are made it work long distance. Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano may be in different places this year, but they still found a way show their love.

“This year we’re spending Valentine’s Day a part which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more,” the Wonder Woman star, 37, wrote via Instagram alongside a series of images that included photos of the lovebirds. “I Love you @jaronvarsano. You’re my one. My only. My everything. Life is too short together. אני אוהבת אותך.ֶ” The carousel of images also showcased a large bouquet of roses Gadot received from Varsano, 48.

Scroll down to see how your favorite celebs rang in Valentine’s Day: