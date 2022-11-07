Who is Gal Gadot’s Husband? Everything to Know About Yaron Varsano

Gal Gadot-Varsano was born on April 30, 1985, is an Israeli actress, veteran and model who recently starred in movies such as Red Notice (with Ryan Reynolds on Netflix) and Death on the Nile.

The model made her cinematic debut in the 2009 film Fast & Furious, where she portrayed Gisele, and continued to appear throughout the Fast franchise.

Of course, we can’t forget her role as Wonder Woman in DC Comics movies. As one of America’s favorite Hollywood actresses, she has become an A-list actor within just a few years. Gadot catapulted to stardom with her iconic role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, directed by Zack Snyder, and also appeared in Justice League (2017).

Her starring role in Wonder Woman (directed by Patty Jenkins) as Diana Prince made it the 3rd highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman of all time in the United States, according to Forbes. However, she credits a large portion of this success to her husband, Yaron Varsano.

The former Miss Israel’s husband has proven to be a strong support system for the actress and their children. Gadot told Baby Magazine UK, “He’s the best. I love every moment I spend with him and my daughters. … But even though we are both busy with our work, family life comes first. I am a very, very happy woman who can hardly wait to come home to my family every time I finish work on a film.”

Keep scrolling to explore the life of Gal Gadot’s husband Yaron Varsano (or Jaron Varsano), and their relationship together: