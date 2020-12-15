DC Comics fans, cover your ears! Gal Gadot had the perfect response after host Graham Norton spilled a major detail about Wonder Woman 1984 on his talk show.

The 35-year-old Israeli actress appeared virtually on a recent episode of Britain’s The Graham Norton Show and kept her lips sealed when asked about some of the Wonder Woman sequel’s specifics. The 57-year-old television presenter, however, didn’t get the memo.

“Wonder Woman fans rejoice because in this outing we get to see the invisible plane. Well, we didn’t see it, obviously, it’s invisible. But the invisible plane is in it,” Norton said. “Is that a spoiler?”

Gadot playfully panicked, mouthing “shh” from her virtual interview location. “I don’t think you’re supposed to [say that], I don’t know what you’re talking about, Graham!” she replied with a coy smile. “I think it’s a major spoiler. You just gave away a major, major spoiler!”

As the Ireland native jokes that the show will cut the segment short to avoid ruining the highly-anticipated movie for diehard fans, Gadot teased: “That’s OK, Warner Brothers will sue you, I guess. I didn’t say it.”

Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the upcoming Patty Jenkins-directed follow-up to 2017’s Wonder Woman. Set during the Cold War, the heroine faces off against businessman Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and friend-turned-foe The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Chris Pine is also slated to return as Steve Trevor, a pilot who was presumed to be dead after the first film.

The superhero saga was originally supposed to hit theaters in December 2019, but was later delayed until the following June. When movie theaters were forced to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, its release was pushed back three more times: to August, October and now December. International fans will be able to see Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters starting on Wednesday, December 16, one week before its theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada. The movie will also be available to stream on HBO Max on Christmas Day.

Wonder Woman quickly became a global phenomenon and a symbol of the success that women in Hollywood rightfully deserve — both behind and in front of the camera. Ahead of the sequel’s premiere, Gadot discussed how her character progressed between the first and second films.

“I think the first film was the birth of a hero,” she told Vanity Fair in October. “And this time around we wanted to go deeper in a way. It’s more about the danger in greed, and I think that it’s very relevant to the era that we’re living in nowadays. It feels like everyone is in a race for more, and when you get what you wanted there’s a new bar — and what’s the price? And do we lose ourselves in this crazy marathon?”