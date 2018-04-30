Happy Birthday, Gal Gadot! From her kick-butt role in Fast and Furious to her career-defining turn as Wonder Woman, we are in awe of the Israeli-born beauty’s grace, strength and talent both on and off screen. And with a string of blockbuster hits under her belt, the former Miss Israel has wowed Us with her red carpet beauty and fashion sense as well. Since she first started popping up in the fashion spotlight, we’ve seen her style get more and more sophisticated.

Whether she is dripping in diamonds at the Oscars or rocking a sexy black tux at a movie premiere, the Wonder Woman star always seems to be having fun with her fashion choices. She is often sparkling on the red carpet in bright, colorful designs adorned with sequins and beads, and her bewitching beauty looks only add to the glam. The Revlon ambassador usually keeps her skin subtly contoured and glowing, while experimenting with a pop of color on her lips. And from sleek, straight strands to sculptural braids and ponytails, Gal has proven she can rock any ‘do.

In honor of her 33rd birthday, we are taking a look back at some of her best red carpet moments. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks!