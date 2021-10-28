Julia Roberts’ fabulous red carpet style transcends decades. Since first bursting onto the scene in the late ’80s with Mystic Pizza and Steel Magnolias, the Hollywood darling has been dazzling Us with her on-screen talent and off-screen fashion sense.

From Annie Hall-inspired suits to sleek and sophisticated gowns, Roberts and her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart are masters of minimalism and a kind of utilitarian-chic that makes the Academy Award-winner a frequent best dressed-nominee and bonafide style star.

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t enjoy a bit of glitz and glam now and again, too. Exactly two decades later, Stylish is still in love with the vintage Valentino gown she wore to the 2001 Oscars. Likewise, the short and sweet Elie Saab dress she debuted at the 2014 Emmys is also high on our list of the star’s all-time best looks.

Through the years, the Georgia native’s proven that one of her favorite outfit styles to wear on the red carpet is a jumpsuit. She’s debuted countless versions of the silhouette, including designs by Armani Privé, Valentino, Stella McCartney — and the list goes on.

Ahead, we rounded up Roberts’ best red carpet fashion moments through the years, starting at the very beginning of the star’s career to today. Keep scrolling to relive her most iconic looks!