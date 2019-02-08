Secrets of a Celebrity Stylist: How Elizabeth Stewart Brings Her A-Game During Awards Season

Awards season is the pinnacle of celebrity fashion with stars from the year’s biggest films and television shows hitting the red carpet in gorgeous gowns, daring dresses and glitzy outfits that are all kinds of glam. And there is perhaps no one more integral to ensuring actors and actresses arrive looking their very best than celebrity stylists, and Elizabeth Stewart is telling Us how she stays on her A-game all season long with the help of Starbucks® Plus Coffee. Check out the video above!

Having dressed many an A-lister over the course of her career, Stewart is a pro when it comes to handling the pressures of best-dressed lists and the like, but she believes that good style must, first and foremost, make people feel beautiful.

“Fashion is incredibly important for making you feel strong, beautiful, powerful,” she says. “[There is] a little bit of confidence from a really amazing look. It’s one of the best things about what I do.”

These days, Stewart is even busier than usual thanks to a very important string of red carpets. “Awards season is a huge part of the year for my clients,” Stewart says. “I need to be ready for anything.”

Since it is her responsibility to plan every last detail of every single outfit at every single event for every one of her clients, Stewart says sticking to a routine (no matter how crazy her hours might be) is the key to staying sane.

“One of the things that gets me through awards season is sticking to my morning routine,” she explains. “I wake up. I try to exercise. I never miss my cup of coffee — that really gets me going in the morning.”

Stewart opts for Starbucks® Plus Coffee. With twice the caffeine*, it helps her “take on the day and be the best I can be for my clients,” she says. “I feel the most rewarded from my job when I know my client feels beautiful and it comes through on the carpet. I see that and it makes me really happy.”

