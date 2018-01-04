Back in action! Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins opened up about her plans for the film’s sequel during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I know a lot about what I want [to do] because I thought about it the entire time I was making the first one,” the 46-year-old told Us at Variety’s Creative Impact Awards in Palm Springs, California on Wednesday, January 3. “I loved making the first one. It was a wonderful experience and I loved the people that I was working with and it felt like a very special moment where we were all doing something and it was working, you know? You can’t help but think, ‘OK, how do we move this conversation forward?’”

The first superhero flick was a global success, earning more than $412 million in North America and $821 million internationally since its release, according to Box Office Mojo. Jenkins shared with Us that she’s excited to continue telling Wonder Woman’s story “with a really wonderful group of people,” including lead Gal Gadot.

Although Gadot, 32, portrays a strong and powerful superior being, Jenkins revealed that there are still some things that are off limits for the Israeli actress, as far as filming goes. “We’re full of things Gal doesn’t do, oh yeah, that Wonder Woman doesn’t do, for sure. I have a million of them,” the Monster director revealed. “Head butt, punch people in the face unnecessarily, she’s not mean. She’s a badass! She saves everybody, but Wonder Woman doesn’t hurt people viciously, she’s not vicious. I have a lot, a lot of Wonder Woman rules. She’s a wonderful and good person who does whatever she has to do that’s the safest for mankind. The end.”

Jenkins gushed over working with the Justice League star while speaking exclusively to Us in June 2017. “She is the kindest, most beautiful, brave badass I’ve ever met in my life and she was a pleasure to work with,” the screenwriter said at the time. “Being famous, being successful, all of those things are so secondary to Gal. She took so seriously living up to all of the duty of a role like this, and that’s your wildest dream for a super hero movie.”

Wonder Woman 2 will hit theaters in the U.S. on November 1, 2019.

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

