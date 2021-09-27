Wonder Woman is just like every woman. Gal Gadot revealed she has trouble getting her newborn to sleep.

The actress, 36, shared a video on Sunday, September 26 that showed her dancing in a restaurant, but she was the only one on her feet. The mom was rocking daughter Daniella, 3 months, to sleep.

“My signature ‘please go to sleep’ dance,” she captioned the clip via Instagram. The video was set to Bill Wither‘s “Lovely Day.”

“I know that dance,” Aaron Paul commented. The Breaking Bad star, 42, shares daughter Story, 3, with wife Lauren Parsekian.

Actress Robin Wright, who played Antiope in the Wonder Woman films, sent her well wishes to the mom. “Congratulations on number 3 sweet Gal!!!” the Princess Bride star, 55, wrote on the sweet video.

Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano welcomed Daniella in June. The two, who married 2008, are also parents to daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

“My sweet family 🖐🏼,” she captioned a family photo at the time. “I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family.”

Ahead of Daniella’s birth, Gadot said she was trying to plan out the little one’s sleep training.

In an April appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, she said the “hardest part” of parenting was the “lack of sleep,” and the former Miss Israel acknowledged that she may have made an amateur parenting mistake with her oldest daughter.

“With Alma, our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine,” Gadot explained. “And when Maya was born, we were like ‘No more.’ So Maya can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma, still at 9, sneaks into our bed. … I think that’s what we’re going to stick to doing, we’re going to sleep train her, we’re going to make sure she loves and enjoys sleep.”

When she isn’t trying to get her daughter to sleep, Gadot is at work, pumping breastmilk between takes. She is set to kick Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds‘ butts in November’s Red Notice on Netflix, but she admitted that she doesn’t always feel like the perfect mother to her little girls.

“I think that every mom can relate to this, that once you have a baby, you get a huge sack of guilt, which is something that I’m dealing with all the time,” she admitted to Vanity Fair in October 2020. “But I realized I can only try and be the best version of a mom that I can be. So I just try to do my best and give them everything that I can.”

The Israel native believes “being a mom is the best thing I’ve ever done, the project of my life.”