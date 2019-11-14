



“Everything is just about communicating our love for one another and having mommy-daddy time,” the actor, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, November 11, at Apple’s Truth Be Told premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. “It’s important to have that and it’s important to have daddy-daughter time solo, or mommy-daughter time. You need to have your own private moments together. I never forget where it all began and that was with Lauren and I, so hold onto that, cherish it [and] never let it go.”

The Idaho native and Parsekian, 32, welcomed their baby girl in February 2018. “My heart,” the Emmy winner captioned his Instagram reveal at the time, while his wife added with a post of her own: “There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart.”

The little one made headlines in July 2018 when she attended San Diego Comic-Con with her dad in a baby-sized Breaking Bad costume.

“I actually got that outfit the last time I was at Comic-Con five years previous to this,” Paul explained on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan last month. “I was like, ‘I want to keep this outfit because I walked out with a fake baby, baby Holly from Breaking Bad.’ And I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to keep this and put it on my baby one day!’”

Now that the El Camino star is a father, he loves everything about raising Story — even changing diapers! “Truthfully, it’s kind of like, ‘I got this! Don’t worry about it!’” he explained to Us on Monday. “It’s just so sweet! My little baby girl just laying there and now she’s kind of singing to me as I’m changing her diaper.”

That being said, the toddler is “right on the cusp of potty training.” Paul told Us, “She tells me when she has to, you know, ‘poopoo’ or ‘peepee.’ It’s just so damn cute!”

He went on to gush, “You never think you could love them any more but then all of a sudden your heart explodes in a way that you never imaged possible and then you do and it just keeps growing.”

He and the California native wed in 2013 in Malibu.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber