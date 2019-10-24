



A future investment! Aaron Paul revealed on Live With Kelly and Ryan that he got the baby-sized Breaking Bad costume that his daughter, Story, wore at San Diego Comic-Con in 2018 — at the same Comic-Con five years ago.

“I actually got that outfit the last time I was at Comic-Con five years previous to this,” Paul, 40, explained on the Wednesday, October 23, episode. “I was like, ‘I want to keep this outfit because I walked out with a fake baby, baby Holly from Breaking Bad.’ And I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to keep this and put it on my baby one day!’”

During the Breaking Bad 10th anniversary reunion, the actor surprised fans when he walked onstage holding his daughter, who was 5 months old at the time, dressed in the yellow hazmat suit and respirator mask that his character, Jesse Pinkman, wore to cook crystal meth on the AMC series.

Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, welcomed Story in February 2013.

“There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart,” Parsekian, 32, captioned a photo on Instagram of their newborn at the time. Paul also shared a photo of his daughter captioned, “My heart.” The Kind Campaign founder reposted the same photo adding, “I have never loved you more than I do right now. We are so lucky to be your girls forever.”

Before their baby’s arrival, Paul gushed about becoming a father to Us Weekly in December 2017. “I hang out in her nursery a lot, it’s almost done. It’s quickly turned into our favorite room of the house,” he said. “Everything’s very light and just warm, it feels like little nest. It’s the most exciting time of our lives.”

He also joked that he plans to be a protective parent once his daughter starts dating. “I’m not going to be polishing my shotgun or anything, but yeah,” he told Us at the time.

Paul and Parsekian met at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2009 and got engaged in January 2012. The couple tied the knot in a Gatsby-themed ceremony in 2013.