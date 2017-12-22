Prepping for fatherhood! Aaron Paul opened up about preparing for the arrival of his baby girl with his wife, Lauren Parsekian during The Path season 3 premiere and panel at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday, December 21.

“I hang out in her nursery a lot, it’s almost done, It’s quickly turned into our favorite room of the house,” the 38-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly. “Everything’s very light and just warm, it feels like a little nest. It’s the most exciting time of our lives.”

Paul added that while he’s not nervous for fatherhood, he hopes to be a protective dad, especially when his daughter starts dating.

“Oh my god, yes,” the Breaking Bad alum said. “I’m not going to be polishing my shotgun or anything, but yeah.”

As previously reported, Paul announced in September via Instagram that his wife of four years is pregnant.

“Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you,” Paul captioned a photo of Parsekian cradling her growing bump at the time.

Parsekian revealed the couple are expecting a girl last month in a throwback Instagram post.

“Nothing to say other than I love these humans and I’m missing Telluride,” the Kind Campaign cofounder captioned an old pic of her friends. “Also, why are we all smiling the exact same way? It’s kinda amazing. Also creepy. Alsooooo baby girl was in my tum here and I had no idea. BUN!”

Reporting by Emily Marcus

