It's a ... ! Pregnant Gal Gadot Reveals 3rd Baby's Sex

Another one! Pregnant Gal Gadot revealed on Thursday, April 22, that she has another daughter on the way.

“It’s baby girl No. 3,” the actress, 35, told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “Yes, we’re sticking to what we know.”

The Israel native’s announcement came one month after she debuted her baby bump. “Here we go again,” the Wonder Woman star captioned an Instagram post with her husband, Yaron Varsano, and their daughters, Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

Gadot has been more emotional during her pregnancy, saying on Thursday that “hormones are underestimated.” The former pageant queen explained, “I can cry from commercials. I can cry from just a thought that crosses my mind. I can cry from a good song. I’m a crier right now. And usually, I’m so not like that! That’s why it’s so shocking.”

The model also opened up about her plans to sleep train her upcoming arrival, joking that she’s learning from the mistakes she made with her eldest daughter.

“With Alma, our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine,” the Fast & Furious star explained during the virtual Live With Kelly and Ryan appearance. “And when Maya was born, we were like ‘No more.’ So Maya can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma, still at 9, sneaks into our bed.”

Gadot called “lack of sleep” the “hardest part” of parenting, adding, “I think that’s what we’re going to stick to doing, we’re going to sleep train her, we’re going to make sure she loves and enjoys sleep.”

She and Varsano, 46, wed in 2008 in Israel. While celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary, she called the businessman her “everything” in a touching Instagram tribute.

“12 years of marriage feels like a walk in the park with you,” she captioned a selfie in September 2020. “To many more to come. I’m yours forever.”

Gadot previously told Baby magazine that her husband was “the best” during her pregnancies. “Even though we are both busy with our work, family life comes first,” she said at the time. “I am a very, very happy woman who can hardly wait to come home to my family every time I finish work on a film. … I love every moment I spend with him and my daughters.”