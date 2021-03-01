Wonder Woman status! Gal Gadot is pregnant with her third child with husband Jaron Varsano.

The Wonder Woman 1984 star, 35, announced the exciting news via Instagram and Twitter on Monday, March 1. She shared a photo of the couple and their little ones as they rested their hands on her belly.

“Here we go again ❤✋🏻🧿,” she captioned the sweet pic.

Gadot received a congratulatory message from Jason Momoa as he simply commented “congratulations mama” alongside multiple red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Hilary Swank wrote, “Ahhhhhhhhh congratulations!! 🙌🏽.”

The day before sharing her baby milestone, Gadot and Varsano, 46, attended the 2021 Golden Globes together at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. She hid her baby bump beneath a white minidress.

The Israel native has been married to Varsano since 2008. They welcomed their daughters, Alma, 9, and Maya, 3, in 2011 and 2017, respectively.

Shortly after the birth of their youngest child, Gadot opened up about the challenges and blessings that come with parenthood. “Sleepless night, colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5-year-old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter,” she shared via Instagram in June 2017. “It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest.”

The busy actress has also explained how she manages to balance her career alongside parenthood. “It’s one of my biggest challenges. I think that every mother who has a career can relate to it,” she said during a 92Y discussion in October 2017. “You’re always feeling guilty that you’re not doing enough at home or you’re not working enough on the treatment, script, whatever it is.”

The Keeping Up with the Joneses star added, “At the end of the day, your kids join your life and you bring them here and they join your life. You’re not supposed to change your life to accommodate the children. Now, of course, our children are always the very first up high priority, but I realized that it’s OK to have a different life. It’s OK not to have a routine and not to be like everyone else. And it’s OK as long as the family’s together and you’re happy and you do it together, it’s great.”

Gadot has a great partner in her businessman husband. Early last year, she revealed that she thought Varsano was “too cool for school” when the duo met in the desert at a yoga retreat.

“We were in the same group of friends, but I didn’t know him and he didn’t know me,” she recalled to Vogue in its May 2020 issue. “And something happened kind of from the first moment we started talking. When we got home, I was like, ‘Is this too early to call you? I want to have a date.’ Then we go out, and by the second date he told me, ‘I’m going to marry you. I’m going to wait for two years, but we’re going to get married.’ I was like, ‘Fine.’”