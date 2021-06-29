Girl mom! Gal Gadot announced on Tuesday, June 29, that she had welcomed her and Yaron Varsano‘s third daughter.

“My sweet family,” Gadot, 36, captioned an Instagram selfie. “Couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired). We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG.”

The Wonder Woman star and the real estate developer, 46, are also the parents of Alma, 9, and Maya, 4. In April, the actress announced that baby No. 3 was on the way.

“Here we go again,” the Israel native captioned her baby bump debut at the time. In the sweet social media upload, her husband and kids cradled her stomach.

Later that same month, Gadot told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that they were expecting another girl, joking, “Yes, we’re sticking to what we know.”

The Fast & Furious star went on to tell the Live With Kelly and Ryan hosts that “hormones are underestimated” and she was experiencing emotional highs and lows. “I can cry from commercials. I can cry from just a thought that crosses my mind,” Gadot explained. “I can cry from a good song. I’m a crier right now. And usually, I’m so not like that! That’s why it’s so shocking.”

The former pageant queen and her husband were preparing themselves for the “hardest part” of parenting — “lack of sleep” — by planning their upcoming arrival’s sleep training in advance.

“With Alma, our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine,” Gadot said in April. “And when Maya was born, we were like ‘No more.’ So Maya can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma, still at 9, sneaks into our bed. … I think that’s what we’re going to stick to doing, we’re going to sleep train her, we’re going to make sure she loves and enjoys sleep.”

The Justice League star wed Varsano in 2008, and he has been “the best” during all of her pregnancies, Gadot previously gushed to Baby magazine.

“Even though we are both busy with our work, family life comes first,” she said. “I am a very, very happy woman who can hardly wait to come home to my family every time I finish work on a film. … I love every moment I spend with him and my daughters.”

The couple celebrated 12 years of marriage in September 2020, which Gadot compared to “a walk in the park.” She wrote via Instagram at the time: “To many more to come. I’m yours forever.”