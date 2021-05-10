Superhero status! Gal Gadot doesn’t just play Wonder Woman on-screen, the 36-year-old star is the IRL equivalent — especially when it comes to her maternity style.

The Justice League actress, who is expecting her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano, makes dressing her growing bump look like the easiest (and chicest!) task in all the land. Because whether she’s headed to the red carpet or simply chilling at home with daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 3, Gadot always looks effortlessly fashion-forward.

Since announcing her pregnancy with baby number three, the stylish star has switched between simple slip dresses, statement gowns and sweatpants.

Our favorite part about her maternity style? She keeps Us guessing! On occasion, she’ll gravitate toward black-and-white ensembles and neutral tones. But the other times, it’s all about bright colors, neon hues and sparkles galore.

For her pregnancy announcement in March 2021, Gadot looked care-free and comfortable, skipping makeup altogether and slipping on a sleek cream-colored dress. At the time, she captioned the Instagram photo, “Here we go again.”

She kept with the color theme for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, stunning in a black-and-white Prabal Gurung power suit, which featured wide-leg black pants and a voluminous white ruffle top. Her bling was on-point, too! She sparkled in Tiffany & Co. statement earrings which featured green beryls, diamonds and the brand’s morganite gemstone.

But, by the time the Kid’s Choice Awards rolled around, Gadot — and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart — had fully embraced color. She showed up in a gorgeous yellow Stella McCartney gown with lace detailing.

The bright and daring style trend continued at the Sun Valley Film Festival in April 2021. The Israeli actress stunned in a crocheted Gabriella Hearst number that had pops of blue, green, red and yellow.

More recently, the star has combined her love for couture with comfort. During a virtual press day for National Geographic’s IMPACT with Gal Gadot, the Fast Five actress only got dolled up from the waist up!

She looked camera-ready and freaking fabulous in a Jacquemus hot pink blazer and crisp white t-shirt. But on the bottom, it was all about being cozy. She rocked a simple pair of jogger-style sweatpants and flat sandals.

From colorful designer gowns to comfy sweatpants, Gadot’s maternity style is simply as fabulous as she is. To see how she dresses her bump in anticipation of baby number 3, keep scrolling!