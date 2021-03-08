Top 5 Best Dressed Stars at the Critics’ Choice Awards — Watch!

It’s the fashion for Us! The 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards may not have rolled out an official red carpet this year, but the stars still made sure to serve up some serious style.

While we saw gorgeous gowns and dashing dresses during the 26th annual event, it was the ladies who rocked a pair of pants that really stole the show. From chic jumpsuits to fashion-forward takes on tuxedos, the stage at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California — and our Instagram feeds — were filled with menswear-inspired choices.

The celebs deserving of a spot on our best-dressed list? Gal Gadot, Andra Day, Kaley Cuoco, Angela Bassett and, coming in at number one, Amanda Seyfried.

To see all the looks, press play on the video above and keep scrolling to get all the outfit details on what the stars wore.

5) Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star pulled out a power suit for the occasion. Designed by Prabal Gurung, the actress stunned in a wide-leg black pant and voluminous white ruffle top, which was paired with Tiffany & Co. statement earrings featuring green beryls, diamonds and the brand’s morganite gemstone.

4) Andra Day

Rocking the jumpsuit trend that was all over the red carpet, Day wore a ’70s-inspired strapless Prada jumpsuit with a tie dye print. The blue and green number, which had ruching along the bodice, was paired with Prada black satin crystal sandals as well as Chopard earrings, rings and a purple cuff.

3) Kaley Cuoco

A stark contrast to her princess-esque Oscar de la Renta dress from the 2021 Golden Globes, the Flight Attendant actress donned a three-piece suit for the Critics’ Choice Awards. The Dolce & Gabbana number, which was paired with Louboutin pumps and Candy Ice jewelry, featured crystal embellishments on the lapels, along the boarder of the vest and across the button up.

2) Angela Bassett

Proving that black is and will always be the new black, Bassett went with a sequined Alberta Ferretti suit with satin lapels. The look was accessorized with Sarah Flint heels and the Graziela Titanium Swirl Ring, which retails for $11, 675.

1) Amanda Seyfried

Black, white and bling! Taking the top spot on our best dressed list, Seyfried sparkled in a menswear-inspired Miu Miu getup. She wore simple black pants on the bottom, but let her style show through on the top. Her sheer tuxedo-like shirt was detailed with crystals and polished off with a black bow tie. The look was accessorized with Fred Leighton jewels, a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch and Stuart Weitzman pumps.