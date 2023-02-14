Fellow fans! Emily Ratajkowski and rumored boyfriend Eric André were spotted enjoying a fun night courtside at a Knicks game.

The My Body author, 31, and the comedian, 39, were seen laughing and sipping on drinks while the basketball team competed in a home game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, February 13.

The twosome kept it casual for their pre-Valentine’s Day date, with André sporting a green hoodie and grey T-shirt. Ratajkowski, for her part, donned a tan jacket with a white tank top underneath it. The duo were in good company with Penn Badgley, Tracy Morgan, Diplo and Iggy Azalea also in the crowd.

The model and the Bad Trip star first sparked romance speculation last month while out on the town in Manhattan. The two were photographed with their arms around each other as they made their way through Midtown. Later that month, they were spotted packing on the PDA while on vacation in the Cayman Islands. The actors were all smiles as they locked lips and cozied up in lounge chairs in the sand.

Ratajkowski’s latest romance comes after Us Weekly confirmed she and Pete Davidson had called it quits after a couple months dating in December 2022. The 29-year-old Saturday Night Live alum, for his part, has since been linked to his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

Prior to their split, a source exclusively told Us that the “High Low” podcast host and Davidson had been “been talking for a couple months now” and the King of Staten Island star “loves how intelligent” Ratajkowski is.

“There’s no intensity or over-expectation on either side, just a lot of fun and a chance to cut loose and see where it leads,” the source told Us at the time, adding that the pair “just dig each other and find the vibe they have very easy and free-flowing.”

While the source shared at the time that Davidson felt he met his “intellectual match” in the England native, the former couple’s romance fizzled by December 2022. Their split was amicable, an insider told Us at the time.

The Gone Girl actress was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares 23-month-old son Sylvester. The twosome tied the knot in February 2018 but split after four years of marriage in July 2022. At the time, the We Are Your Friends star filed for divorce amid rumors of infidelity on the producer’s part. (Bear-McClard has not publicly commented on the allegations.)

Despite her past relationship struggles, Ratajkowski doesn’t think her split from McClard is a “sad thing,” saying she “loves a divorce story” and still has her wedding ring during a January episode of her podcast.

“Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ I literally say to people, ‘Good for you,’” she told guest Tommy Dorfman.