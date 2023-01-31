Doing it her way! Emily Ratajkowski revealed why her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard didn’t derail her life — and shared where her wedding ring is now.

“I love a divorce story,” Ratajkowski, 31, confessed during the Monday, January 30, episode of her “High Low” podcast. “I don’t think divorce is a sad thing.”

The model’s guest, Tommy Dorfman, then asked what she did with her ring following her 2022 breakup. “I still have it,” she replied, revealing that “every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ I literally say to people, ‘Good for you.’”

The former 13 Reasons Why star, 30, acknowledged that her own divorce from Peter Zurkuhlen in 2021 left her with a similar outlook on relationships.

“I think my ex-husband, who I’m really, really good friends with still, would tell you this is the best thing that could have happened to us,” Dorfman explained.

Ratajkowski noted that it’s OK to end a marriage for one’s own happiness. “I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a long time because they’re so afraid of divorce and I don’t think that’s a good way to live,” the My Body author added. “Well, cheers to divorce!”

The Gone Girl actress went public with her and Bear-McClard’s romance in early 2018. Weeks later, the pair tied the knot in February 2018 in a surprise courthouse ceremony.

“We knew each other for a long time before [the wedding],” Ratajkowski confirmed during a November 2018 appearance on Busy Tonight. “He likes to joke, ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years.’”

The twosome went on to welcome their son, Sylvester, in March 2021. One year later, the I Feel Pretty actress sparked split speculation when she was spotted in June 2022 without her wedding ring.

Us Weekly confirmed the following month that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, 42, split after four years of marriage. The We Are Your Friends star filed for divorce in September 2022 amid rumors of infidelity on the producer’s part. (Bear-McClard has not publicly commented on the allegations.)

Ratajkowski was quick to move on romantically with a source exclusively telling Us in September 2022 that she’d been “on a few dates” with Brad Pitt. The romance, however, fizzled out the next month.

Us confirmed in November 2022 that the In Darkness actress was dating Pete Davidson. One month later, the twosome amicably split. Ratajkowski was then spotted kissing artist Jack Greer before being photographed packing on the PDA with Eric Andre in early January.