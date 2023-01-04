Knowing her worth. Emily Ratajkowski opened up about her dating woes following her split from Pete Davidson — and she didn’t hold back.

“That’s what I hate with dating … men in particular,” the Gone Girl actress, 31, said on the Tuesday, January 3, episode of her “High Low” podcast. “They’re like, ‘OK, yes, you’re special. You’ve done it.’ And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated and … don’t know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you.”

The model, who called sexuality a “sliding scale” in November 2022, continued: “They start to tear you down, and then you’re back to square one. And it’s so f—ked up and unfair, because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don’t know how to handle it and … what it means for their own identity.”

Ratajkowski was joined by TikTok star Olivia Ponton on Tuesday’s episode, and the two went on to discuss the differences between being in relationships with men and women. Ponton claimed that some men are “intimidated” by “powerful women” but didn’t know why.

Ratajkowski, for her part, spoke about men who feel they have something to “prove.”

“I said to my girlfriend, ‘I feel like I attract the worst men,’” she recalled. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘F—k.’ Because I want a confident man. I don’t want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want.”

In November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that Davidson, 29, was dating the My Body author three months after his split from Kim Kardashian. (Ratajkowski, for her part, filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September.)

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider exclusively revealed to Us at the time. “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

Another insider added at the time: “There’s no doubt Pete loves a challenge and he’s certainly met his intellectual match in Emily.”

After being spotted out and about at various events throughout the last two months, Davidson and Ratajkowski sparked split speculation after being photographed with other people. The comedian was seen at a New York Rangers game on December 15, 2022, with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costars Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott, while the California native was spotted kissing artist Jack Greer on December 21, 2022.

Us confirmed the pair’s breakup on December 29, 2022, with a source explaining the two were “over” and the split was amicable. ​After she and Davidson called it quits, Ratajkowski shared she was back on dating apps.