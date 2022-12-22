Exploring her options. Emily Ratajkowski was spotted kissing Jack Greer after hinting that she wanted to date “multiple” people amid Pete Davidson romance.

The model, 31, was photographed packing on the PDA with the Iggy designer on Wednesday, December 21. In snaps published by the Daily Mail one day later, Ratajkowski wore a puffy red coat, black scarf and jeans as she chatted with Greer outside her New York City apartment.

Another pic showed the I Feel Pretty actress with her arms wrapped around the singer as they shared a steamy smooch.

Us Weekly confirmed in November that Ratajkowski and the Saturday Night Live alum were dating after being set up by a mutual friend. The Gone Girl star was newly single after splitting from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July, while Davidson parted ways with Kim Kardashian in August.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” a source exclusively told Us on November 14, adding that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other. Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

Later that month, the comedian stepped out with Ratajkowski to attend a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

The King of Staten Island star and the My Body author haven’t publicly addressed their relationship status, but a second source told Us in November that the duo were having “a lot of fun” and seeing “where it goes.”

Shortly after the rumored romance made headlines, the England native lip-synced to a TikTok sound that hinted she was interested in mingling. “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well,” the video teased. “Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”

Davidson, meanwhile, raised eyebrows earlier this month when he was spotted with Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders. The twosome attended a New York Rangers game on December 15 with fellow actress Rachel Sennott.

Ratajkowski, for her part, revealed during the Thursday, December 22, episode of her “High Low” podcast that she had recently downloaded a dating app.

“I had a glass of wine and I was like, ‘F—k it,’” she said of creating the account “a couple of days” prior. “I actually was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

The Lying and Stealing actress — who shares son Sylvester, 21 months, with Bear-McClard, 41 — noted that she is a “free, independent single woman,” which is why she is exploring the online dating scene.

“We’ve talked about this so many times about how I need normal guys,” the We Are Your Friends star told her podcast guest. “We want, like, a surgeon. We want a lawyer. An academic. I’m on this app just to meet these people.”