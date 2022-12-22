Trying new things! Emily Ratajkowski revealed why she is on a dating app amid her romance with Pete Davidson — and if she’s met anyone.

“I just downloaded an app, you guys. And set up a profile,” Ratajkowski, 31, confessed during the Thursday, December 22, episode of her “High Low” podcast.

The model — who has been linked to Davidson, 29, for more than a month — noted that drinking contributed to her making her new page.

“I had a glass of wine and I was like, ‘F—k it,’” she explained. “I actually was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

The My Body author pointed out that she is a “free, independent single woman,” which is why she decided to dive into social media dating.

“I’ve gotten crazy [messages],” Ratajkowski told her listeners. “I have gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting.”

The I Feel Pretty actress confessed: “I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular type of man and honestly, a very particular type of woman. So I don’t know that I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here.”

Ratajkowski added that while she’s only been on the app for “a couple of days” she has matched with a few people — most of whom have been individuals she already knew.

“We’ve talked about this so many times about how I need normal guys,” the England native told her friend on the podcast. “We want like a surgeon. We want a lawyer. An academic. I’m on this app just to meet these people.”

The We Are Your Friends star also shared why she’s “scared” of going on first dates after her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July. The exes, who tied the knot in 2018, share 21-month-old son Sylvester.

“I get super nervous. Then later I regret [my actions],” Ratajkowski said on Thursday. “Sometimes, I’m like, ‘Why am I working so hard?’ I’m scared I’m going to walk up to someone and instantly know I made a mistake.”

The Lying and Stealing actress’ foray into the dating app world came as Davidson sparked romance speculation with Chase Sui Wonders after being spotted at a New York Rangers game together on December 15.

The Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costars, however, also enjoyed the game with actress Rachel Sennott with Life & Style reporting they were all just friends.

The Saturday Night Live alum, for his part, first stepped out with Ratajkowski last month for a New York Knicks game.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in November, noting that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

The twosome have yet to publicly confirm their romance, but a second source exclusively told Us that Davidson and Ratajkowski are having “a lot of fun” and seeing “where it leads.”