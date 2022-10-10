Emily Ratajkowski Seemingly Comes Out as Bisexual Amid Brad Pitt Romance

Emily Ratajkowski opened up about her sexuality while sharing a cute TikTok video.

The 31-year-old model posted a video of herself via social on Monday, October 10, in which she seemed to come out as bisexual. “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” TikTok user @NourishedWithTish says in the clip, which was originally reposted by Shay Mitchell.

In the post, Mitchell, 35, shows off her green velvet sofa, which many fans think means she is confirming that she is bisexual. (The Pretty Little Liars alum previously told Cosmopolitan in 2016 that she would “never” label herself. “You love who you love. Black, white, polka dot, that’s what my dad always said,” she added.)

Ratajkowski, for her part, reshared Mitchell’s TikTok and added a new ending. The London-born star showed off her own green velvet couch before grinning for the camera and giving it the side-eye.

“So many celeb women are coming out and I just love it,” one TikTok fan replied, while another wrote, “W for the ladies.”

Another fan commented, “So proud of you and for you!!!”

Ratajkowski’s cheeky video came just weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that she is “getting to know” Brad Pitt following her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“Brad and Emily have been hanging out as friends,” a source exclusively told Us on September 27, noting that their relationship is “in the very early stages” right now.

“But they like each other and are excited to see where things go,” the insider added.

Earlier this month, a separate source told Us that the Fight Club star, 58, and the Gone Girl actress “have been on a few dates and have been enjoying each other’s company.”

According to the insider, Pitt has been “playing the field for a while now” and is “taking his time before committing to anything serious” despite spending time with Ratajkowski.

The My Body author, for her part, is still learning to navigate single life after filing for divorce from Bear-McClard, 41, on September 8.

The estranged couple tied in the knot in February 2018 just weeks after going public with their romance. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard welcomed their son, Sylvester, in March 2021. Nearly one year later, split rumors surfaced after the I Feel Pretty actress was spotted without her wedding ring in June.

Us confirmed in July that the two had parted ways after four years of marriage.