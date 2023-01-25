Watching mom work. Emily Ratajkowski revealed her 22-month-old son Sylvester was on the set of her latest photo shoot with Donatella Versace.

“Sly and his auntie @donatella_versace 💫💜,” the model, 31, captioned a photo via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 24.

The Italian designer, 67, was dressed in pinstriped trousers and a leather jacket while she held the toddler. Like his mom, Sly was also dressed in Versace, wearing black shorts with the brand’s iconic greca print down the side.

In a video Ratajkowski shared, a couple of crew members on the photo shoot were fawning over the little guy in the dressing room while surrounded by racks of Versace clothing and a table full of accessories. “Someone had the best time,” the proud mom captioned the clip.

Donatella also enjoyed working with the “High Low With EmRata” podcast host and her baby boy, sharing several photos of them to her own Instagram on Wednesday, January 25.

“@emrata you made this campaign set so much fun. I loved seeing you bring this collection to life! I love you 💙,” the fashion icon wrote.

Ratajkowski was thrilled to be the face of Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign.

“💜VERSACE SS23 💜 There really are no words,” she wrote via Instagram. “Thank you @donatella_versace for this incredible honor. Being the face of @versace has always been a dream of mine and I had to continually pinch myself on set to make sure I was actually there! @donatella_versace you are a wonderful friend and I feel so lucky to know you and to work with you.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The campaign comes amid Ratajkowski’s split from Pete Davidson. Us Weekly confirmed that the two split in late December after dating for about two months. “Pete and Emily just dig each other and find the vibe they have very easy and free-flowing,” a source told Us at the beginning of their romance. “There’s no intensity or over-expectation on either side, just a lot of fun and a chance to cut loose and see where it leads.”

The My Body author has since been photographed kissing artist Jack Greer and spending time with comedian Eric Andre.

Ratajkowski is in the midst of her divorce from Sly’s father, Sebastian Bear-McClard. She and the Heaven Knows What star, 35, tied the knot in February 2018 in a courthouse ceremony weeks after going public with their romance. They welcomed their son in March 2021.

The Versace model first sparked split rumors in June after she was spotted out and about in New York City without her wedding ring. One month later, Us confirmed that the Gone Girl actress and the producer had called it quits.

“She isn’t speaking to him because of his [alleged] infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year,” a source later told Us. “She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life. They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny.”

Ratajkowski officially filed for divorce in September.