A reminder of their ex. Emily Ratajkowski, Drake, Shanna Moakler and more celebrities have been candid about what they’ve done with their engagement rings after things didn’t work out with their respective partners.

While speaking to Tommy Dorfman on a January 2023 episode of the “High Low” podcast, Ratajkowski admitted she still had her wedding ring from Sebastian Bear-McClard following their 2022 breakup.

“Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ I literally say to people, ‘Good for you,’” the Gone Girl actress quipped at the time.

The We Are Your Friends star and the producer went public with their relationship in early 2018 and married weeks later in a surprise courthouse ceremony. The pair welcomed son Sylvester in March 2021.

Rumors swirled in June 2022 that the two called it quits after Ratajkowski was spotted not donning her ring. Us Weekly confirmed one month later that they split after four years of marriage.

Drake, for his part, thought about proposing to many of his partners over the years — but he ultimately decided against it and had a collection of rings stashed away. However, the rapper took a unique approach when it came to keeping the old mementos. In December 2022, the Canada native had a diamond necklace made out of rings he never used.

“New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” jewelry designer Alex Moss shared via Instagram at the time. “42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds. By Alex Moss New York & Drake.”

After the lavish neck piece was unveiled, Drake was seen sporting the diamond chain while performing during Lil Baby‘s concert in Atlanta in December 2022. The “God’s Plan” artist never specified which rings were meant for who, but he has been previously linked to Rihanna, Serena Williams, Tyra Banks, Kat Dennings, Jennifer Lopez and more. Drake also had a relationship with model Sophie Brussaux, with whom he shares son Adonis.

Moakler, for her part, opted not to keep her ring from ex-husband Travis Barker — whom she was married to from 2004 to 2008. Instead, the Celebrity Big Brother alum auctioned off the Blink-182 drummer’s ring five days after he and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot in Italy. Moakler exclusively told Us that the timing of her decision to sell the piece of jewelry was a coincidence.

“I’m sure people would assume that [it’s related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves,” she said in May 2022.

